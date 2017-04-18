Asian stocks slip on UK surprise election, weak earnings
People walk past an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday as the British prime minister's surprise announcement to hold early elections increased the uncertainty while weak corporate earnings on Wall Street overnight weighed on investor sentiment.
