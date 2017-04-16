Asian Stocks Set to Drop Ahead of China GDP Data: Markets Wrap
Asian stocks were set to fall, after a fourth straight week of losses for the region's equities, as geopolitics remained in focus and investors awaited data on China's economy. The lira jumped the most since January after Turkey voted to hand Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping authority.
