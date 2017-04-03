Asian stocks mostly lower as region awaits Trump-Xi meeting

Asian stocks were mostly lower Thursday, as the region nervously watched for market-moving news from the first meeting between the U.S. and Chinese leaders. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.3 percent in morning trading to 18,606.90, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.6 percent to 5,841.70.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.