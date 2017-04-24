Asian stocks lower as North Korea jitters flare
Asian stocks were mostly lower Friday amid renewed jitters over North Korea and conflicting signals from President Donald Trump about U.S. trade policy. KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to 3,143.81 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 retreated 0.2 percent to 19,210.49.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr 17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr 16
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar '17
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar '17
|RushFan666
|5
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC