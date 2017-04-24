Asian stocks climb on hopes for US tax cuts, budget deal

Shares rose in Asia on Wednesday after hopes for tax cuts by U.S. President Donald Trump drove record-breaking gains overnight on Wall Street KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.7 percent to 19,204.30 and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.3 percent to 2,204.38. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.5 percent to 24,590.77 and the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.3 percent to 3,143.62.

