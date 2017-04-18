Asian stocks advance after US markets rally
A woman walks past an electronic stock board showing world index chart at a securities firm in Tokyo, Friday, April 21, 2017. Asian stocks rose Friday after Wall Street rallied on strong corporate earnings ahead of the first round of voting in France's closely watched presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr 17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr 16
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar '17
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC