Asian stocks advance after US markets rally
Asian stocks rose Friday ahead of the first round of voting in France's closely watched presidential election after Wall Street rallied on strong corporate earnings. KEEPING SCORE: Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.8 percent to 18,575.26 and the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent to 3,174.40.
