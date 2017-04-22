3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2017
Infrastructure stocks may not hit the brakes anytime soon -- President Donald Trump apparently plans to unveil his $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan this year, in spite of reports of a delay that surfaced in February and sent infrastructure stocks tumbling. With this latest update coming from none other than the U.S. Department of Transportation, investors might even want to buy some infrastructure stocks now.
