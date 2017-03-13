Wall Street slips as Fed meets to decide on interest rates
U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Tuesday as investors fixed their sights on the outcome of a meeting where the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year. The Fed meets over two days starting Tuesday, with traders pricing in a 90 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike as inflation picks up and the labor market shows solid strength.
