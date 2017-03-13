Waiting is the hardest part: Stocks step back ahead of Fed
Stocks around the world pulled back Tuesday as investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve, which is beginning a two-day policy meeting on interest rates. Another sharp drop in the price of oil pulled energy stocks to some of the biggest losses in the market.
