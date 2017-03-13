Wait and see: US stocks listless ahea...

Wait and see: US stocks listless ahead of a jam-packed week

5 hrs ago

U.S. stock indexes stuck close to their record levels in early trading Monday, ahead of a busy week full of events that could swing markets. The Federal Reserve may raise interest rates, more countries around the world may move to shake up the economic status quo and several high-profile updates on the U.S. economy are scheduled for this week.

