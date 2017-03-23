US stocks move higher as health care vote remains uncertain
U.S. stocks are higher Friday as technology companies rise, but challenges to the Republican-backed American Health Care Act are again weighing on the market. For most of this week investors have been waiting for answers about the fate of the bill, which is scheduled to be voted on later Friday after it was delayed a day ago.
