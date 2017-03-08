US stocks are mixed despite a strong private hiring report
U.S. stocks are off to a mixed start Wednesday morning. A survey of private business payrolls showed employers added the most jobs in three years in February, and banks are jumping as bond yields and interest rates move higher.
