US stock indexes mixed in early trading; Oil falls
U.S. stock indexes were mostly lower in early trading Thursday, giving up some of their gains from a day earlier when the market surged to its latest record high. Materials stocks were down the most.
Financial Markets Discussions
|SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan '17
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|24
