US stock indexes mixed in early tradi...

US stock indexes mixed in early trading; Oil falls

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

U.S. stock indexes were mostly lower in early trading Thursday, giving up some of their gains from a day earlier when the market surged to its latest record high. Materials stocks were down the most.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 1
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market Feb 21 Real World 7
News COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit... Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... Feb 5 spud 4
News Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl... Jan '17 tex 1
News For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b... Jan '17 Le Jimbo 24
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC