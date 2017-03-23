US durable goods orders rose in Febru...

US durable goods orders rose in February, led by aircraft

Greater demand for commercial aircraft helped U.S. businesses increase their orders for long-lasting manufactured goods in February, but a key category that tracks business investment plans slipped slightly. The Commerce Department said Friday that orders for durable goods rose 1.7 percent in February and an upwardly revised 2.3 percent in January.

