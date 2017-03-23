UPDATE 2-Investors buy low-rated bonds, bank stocks on bumper ECB cash handout

Investors snapped up financial stocks and government bonds from the euro zone's weakest countries on Thursday after banks took more cheap long-term loans from the European Central Bank than expected in the final round of a crisis-fighting scheme. The loan scheme originally designed during the 2011 debt crisis was tweaked last year to allow banks to get paid up to 0.4 percent of what they borrow on condition that they lend more to companies or consumers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.