UPDATE 2-French stocks hit 15-month highs, bonds lifted by Fillon
LONDON, March 1 The premium investors demand for holding French over German bonds shrank to a one-month low on Wednesday, while French stocks climbed to a 15-month high after scandal-hit French presidential candidate Francois Fillon vowed to stay in the election fight. Analysts said the move should strengthen the position of favourite Emmanuel Macron, an independent centrist candidate.
