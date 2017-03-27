UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 28
* AA: Motoring group AA posted a full-year core profit of 403 million pounds on Tuesday, steady from the previous year and in line with expectations, supported by growth in new business. * THOMAS COOK: British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
