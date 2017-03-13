UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after R...

UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican health bill seen leaving 24 mln uninsured

There are 3 comments on the Reuters story from 13 hrs ago, titled UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican health bill seen leaving 24 mln uninsured. In it, Reuters reports that:

Shares of hospitals and health insurers fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Congressional Budget Office forecast that 14 million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare. Among the hospitals, HCA Holdings slipped 1.6 percent, Tenet Healthcare fell 4.2 percent, Community Health Systems shed 1.5 percent and LifePoint Health was down 1.3 percent.

Pope Closet Emeritus

Philadelphia, PA

#1
I just hope most of that 24 million will be made up of the stupid, ignorant, gullible, white working class base which cluelessly supported Ill Duce Trump's campaign of lies.

Faith Michigan

“Michigan is”

Since: Jun 16

6,368

The Center of the Universe

#2
Pope Closet Emeritus wrote:
I just hope most of that 24 million will be made up of the stupid, ignorant, gullible, white working class base which cluelessly supported Ill Duce Trump's campaign of lies.
Ignorant, gullible, white working class? As opposed to what? A naive, uneducated, lazy, dimwitted, queer that types non-stop drivel into a computer all day every day? You have no credibility, Nancy. Give it up.

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#3
The actual report says 24 million will be uninsured if the "individual mandate" is eliminated. In other words there are 24 million people who will drop coverage if it is not mandated. They will not lose anything.
Of course this is all from the same people that grossly mis-estimated the cost of the AFFORDABLE Care Act and its effect on insurance rates and healthcare costs for those who are not subsidized.

