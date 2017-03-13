There are on the Reuters story from 13 hrs ago, titled UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican health bill seen leaving 24 mln uninsured. In it, Reuters reports that:

Shares of hospitals and health insurers fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Congressional Budget Office forecast that 14 million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare. Among the hospitals, HCA Holdings slipped 1.6 percent, Tenet Healthcare fell 4.2 percent, Community Health Systems shed 1.5 percent and LifePoint Health was down 1.3 percent.

