UPDATE 1-French bonds on defensive before first TV debate in presidential race
LONDON, March 20 The premium that investors demand to hold French instead of German debt rose to its highest in almost two weeks on Monday, reflecting unease among investors before the first televised debate in France's turbulent presidential race. Across the euro zone, government bond yields edged up as a perception that the European Central Bank may be preparing to scale back its ultra-easy monetary policy dented appetite for fixed income.
