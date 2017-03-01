TSX in positive, New York indexes hit pause amid indications of U.S. rate hike
Canada's largest stock market rose Friday, with energy stocks buoyed by rising oil prices, while U.S. indexes were generally flat amid indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve that interest rate hikes were in the offing. On Bay Street, Toronto's S&P/TSX composite index gained 71.85 points at 15,608.50.
