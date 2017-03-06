Trump adviser Carl Icahn is betting a...

Trump adviser Carl Icahn is betting against the Trump rally

Carl Icahn is such a fan of President Trump that on election night he literally left the victory party early to buy stocks that were crashing in the overnight markets. Icahn was one of Trump's earliest backers on Wall Street and the billionaire investor even agreed to serve as the president's special adviser on regulatory reform.

