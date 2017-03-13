Toronto stock market up modestly, as Canada Goose shares take off in IPO
The Toronto stock market was lifted Thursday by financials and consumer staples stocks, while winter outerwear company Canada Goose soared during its initial public offering. The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 41.50 points to 15,562.41, with about half of the major sectors finishing to the positive.
