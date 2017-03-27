Toronto stock market gains on higher energy prices, while loonie dips
Rising oil stocks helped lift the Toronto stock market while New York's Dow Jones average snapped an eight-day losing streak. The S&P/TSX composite index gained 92.35 points to 15,598.57 as energy, metal and industrial stocks led gainers.
