There's a way to invest in a cleaner environment, and the...
An increasing percentage of people today are not solely concerned about outsized returns when they invest their money - they also care about the social impact of their investments. "Investor appetite for environmental solutions has increased sharply in recent years, with $21.4 trillion in global assets incorporating socially responsible investing, and up to 93% of US millennials showing a high preference for impact investing," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a recent report.
