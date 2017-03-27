The Trump stock market rally is under siege
The Dow slumped 175 points on Monday morning as Trump's stunning failure to repeal and replace Obamacare has spooked investors. If the losses hold and the Dow ends down, it would be an eighth-straight down day.
