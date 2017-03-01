The Trump boom isn't here yet

While stock markets have been banging out record highs and enthusiasm for the economy has been surging, there may be a reason for caution before buying into the narrative of a President Donald Trump-fueled economic turnaround. Recent releases of hard data, or data that measures actual economic activity rather than surveys of participants, isn't keeping up with the run-up in expectations for economic growth.

