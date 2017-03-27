The Trump administration is judging itself on the wrong market
Many on Wall Street tend to look at Treasury bonds as the "smart money" when it comes to predicting the future of the economy, because there are fewer retail investors than in the stock market. Additionally, those investors tend to be more sober-eyed and less susceptible to bouts of irrational exuberance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|3 hr
|CZars_R_US
|26
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Tue
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar 16
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC