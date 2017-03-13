The Latest: Stocks turn higher after ...

The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises rates

There are 1 comment on the MDJonline.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises rates. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:

Stock prices are rising and bond yields are falling as traders react to the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates at a gradual pace this year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,084

NYC

#1 14 hrs ago
Thanks the Lord for our great president Donald trump and the federal Yelling who is pushing for higher interest rate for the hard working elderly, Veterans and retirees who put their money in the bank and got nothing in interest during the recent eight years when billions of dollars went to the billionaires and multi-millionaires thanks to Obama and Hillary. During eight tough years Obama and Hillary printed money in trillions of dollars and spread it to their Jihadist friends in the Middle East while liberal billionaires such as Soros and Mike Bloomberg tripled their worth in billions of dollars using interest free money that Obama provided and lending it to the poor and elderly, retirees and Veterans at 20-25% interest rate. The elderly went broke because of zero interest of their life savings which made them borrow money from the credit card companies at more than 20% while the credit card banks got the money for free with 0 interest which made them filthy rich thanks to the Clintons who got money back to their corrupt Clinton foundation. Young Americans did not enjoy the zero interests because they could not afford buying homes and stayed living in the basements of their parents.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ... 13 hr Dee Dee Dee 3
News Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses Mar 8 CodeTalker 2
News The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 1
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC