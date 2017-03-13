The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises rates
There are 1 comment on the MDJonline.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises rates.
Stock prices are rising and bond yields are falling as traders react to the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates at a gradual pace this year.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Thanks the Lord for our great president Donald trump and the federal Yelling who is pushing for higher interest rate for the hard working elderly, Veterans and retirees who put their money in the bank and got nothing in interest during the recent eight years when billions of dollars went to the billionaires and multi-millionaires thanks to Obama and Hillary. During eight tough years Obama and Hillary printed money in trillions of dollars and spread it to their Jihadist friends in the Middle East while liberal billionaires such as Soros and Mike Bloomberg tripled their worth in billions of dollars using interest free money that Obama provided and lending it to the poor and elderly, retirees and Veterans at 20-25% interest rate. The elderly went broke because of zero interest of their life savings which made them borrow money from the credit card companies at more than 20% while the credit card banks got the money for free with 0 interest which made them filthy rich thanks to the Clintons who got money back to their corrupt Clinton foundation. Young Americans did not enjoy the zero interests because they could not afford buying homes and stayed living in the basements of their parents.
