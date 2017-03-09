The Latest: Euro gets lift as ECBa s ...

The Latest: Euro gets lift as ECBa s sounds relatively upbeat

European stock markets recovered earlier losses while the euro rebounded as Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank, painted a fairly bright picture of the economic outlook for the 19-country eurozone economy. As well as noting a raft of indicators pointing to higher growth, Draghi also indicated that the balance of risks facing the eurozone have turned away from the homegrown domestic towards the international arena.

