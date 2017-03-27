Tesco fined 129m but avoids prosecution over accounting scandal
Tesco has been hit with a A 129 million fine from the Serious Fraud Office , but has escaped prosecution over its accounting scandal. The supermarket giant said its subsidiary - Tesco Stores - has reached a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the SFO following a two-year investigation into false accounting at the firm.
