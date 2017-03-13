Taiwan stocks give up early gains on ...

Taiwan stocks give up early gains on profit-taking

7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Taiwan stocks hit a near two-year high on Monday before reversing gains as investors locked in profits, while overall sentiment remained cautious. As of 0400 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.4 percent at 9,869.35.

