Taiwan stocks give up early gains on profit-taking
Taiwan stocks hit a near two-year high on Monday before reversing gains as investors locked in profits, while overall sentiment remained cautious. As of 0400 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.4 percent at 9,869.35.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar 16
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC