Stocks slip on doubts over Trump policies, gold rallies

Most U.S. and European share indexes fell or were little changed on Wednesday as concerns over potential delays to President Donald Trump 's pro-growth policies again unnerved investors, while safe-haven gold , U.S. Treasuries, and the yen rallied. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index briefly hit its lowest level in five weeks, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares hit a roughly two-week low as investors increasingly worried about whether Trump would be able to push ahead with his pro-growth policies.

