Stocks slip on doubts over Trump policies, gold rallies
Most U.S. and European share indexes fell or were little changed on Wednesday as concerns over potential delays to President Donald Trump 's pro-growth policies again unnerved investors, while safe-haven gold , U.S. Treasuries, and the yen rallied. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index briefly hit its lowest level in five weeks, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares hit a roughly two-week low as investors increasingly worried about whether Trump would be able to push ahead with his pro-growth policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar 16
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC