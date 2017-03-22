Stocks slip on doubts over Trump poli...

Stocks slip on doubts over Trump policies, gold rallies

15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Most U.S. and European share indexes fell or were little changed on Wednesday as concerns over potential delays to President Donald Trump 's pro-growth policies again unnerved investors, while safe-haven gold , U.S. Treasuries, and the yen rallied. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index briefly hit its lowest level in five weeks, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares hit a roughly two-week low as investors increasingly worried about whether Trump would be able to push ahead with his pro-growth policies.

