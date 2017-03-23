Stocks recover from selloff after hea...

Stocks recover from selloff after health care bill is pulled

The Dow tumbled over 100 points Friday afternoon after it became clear that the healthcare bill to replace Obamacare would be defeated in a vote. However, markets recovered quickly soon after news that the bill had been pulled from a vote at President Trump's request.

