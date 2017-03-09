Stocks edge lower, led by declines in energy companies
U.S. stock indexes are edging lower in afternoon trading Thursday as energy companies fall with the price of oil. Banks are higher as bond yields climb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Wed
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC