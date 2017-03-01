Stocks do Nothing: Here's what you need to know

Stocks were little changed on Friday as Fed Chair Janet Yellen dropped clues about the central bank's next move. "We currently judge that it will be appropriate to gradually increase the federal funds rate if the economic data continue to come in about as we expect," "Indeed, at our meeting later this month, the committee will evaluate whether employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in line with our expectations, in which case a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate."

