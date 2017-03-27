Stock markets, pound subdued as UK tr...

Stock markets, pound subdued as UK triggers Brexit request

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

World stock markets were subdued Wednesday as Britain triggered the start of its exit from the European Union, a formal step that kicks off two years of negotiations that will have wide-ranging consequences for business in the region. KEEPING SCORE: Britain's FTSE 100 was faring worst in Europe, dropping 0.4 percent to 7,317.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse 5 hr CodeTalker 28
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Tue COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
News UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ... Mar 16 RushFan666 5
News The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises... Mar 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses Mar 8 CodeTalker 2
News The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC