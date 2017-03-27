Stock markets, pound subdued as UK triggers Brexit request
World stock markets were subdued Wednesday as Britain triggered the start of its exit from the European Union, a formal step that kicks off two years of negotiations that will have wide-ranging consequences for business in the region. KEEPING SCORE: Britain's FTSE 100 was faring worst in Europe, dropping 0.4 percent to 7,317.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|5 hr
|CodeTalker
|28
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Tue
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar 16
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC