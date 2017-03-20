Slight losses for US stocks in early trading on Wall Street
US stocks are posting modest declines in early trading Tuesday, but Apple led technology companies higher after announcing an update to its iPad. Health care companies rose, but packaged food companies and airlines skidded.
