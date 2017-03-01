SE Asia Stocks-Cautious on Fed, geopolitical tensions
By Sandhya Sampath March 6 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell in thin trade on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a March rate hike, and on rising geopolitical tensions in East Asia and news of slower growth in China this year. Yellen on Friday all but confirmed market expectations for an interest rate rise in March barring any sharp deterioration in economic conditions.
