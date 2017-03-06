North American stock markets down moderately, loonie above Friday close

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.00 points at 15,575.50, after 90 minutes of trading. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 83.70 points to 20,922.01, the S&P 500 index shed 13.74 points to 2,369.38 and the Nasdaq composite index fell 39.49 points to 5,831.26.

