North American stock markets down moderately, loonie above Friday close
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.00 points at 15,575.50, after 90 minutes of trading. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 83.70 points to 20,922.01, the S&P 500 index shed 13.74 points to 2,369.38 and the Nasdaq composite index fell 39.49 points to 5,831.26.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|1 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|3 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC