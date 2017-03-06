Nikkei edges down, but small cap stoc...

Nikkei edges down, but small cap stocks attract buyers

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, following Wall Street's lead, with investors deterred by geopolitical tensions after the North Korean missile tests, while buying continued to fuel in into small cap stocks. The broader Topix was flat at 1,555.04 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 13,918.61.

