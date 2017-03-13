New index aims to see where immigrant...

New index aims to see where immigrants lives match up with those born in Canada

Read more: Western Star

Two cities in Ontario, one in Newfoundland and one in New Brunswick come out on top of newly released rankings on where the lives of immigrants most closely match up to those born in Canada. The Canadian Index for Measuring Integration crunches data on four different indicators for both immigrants and the native-born to figure out where their lives intersect.

