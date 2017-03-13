Nation-Now 46 mins ago 2:29 p.m.Why higher interest rates should make you happy

Nation-Now 46 mins ago 2:29 p.m.Why h...

Why higher interest rates should make you happy

The Federal Reserve just lifted short-term interest rates a quarter point and signaled that more hikes are to come over the course of the year. The Federal Open Market Committee raised its benchmark lending rate to a range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent, as expected, and projected two more increases would be likely in 2017.

