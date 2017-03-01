Mideast Stocks-Gulf to consolidate, U.S. rate hike largely priced in
Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in narrow ranges on Sunday in the absence of major domestic news, with an expected U.S. interest rate hike later this month largely priced in. Wall Street indexes ended marginally higher on Friday while oil prices stayed in the range of recent weeks.
