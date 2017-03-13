Mideast Stocks-Gulf may trade sideways, Ftse have little impact on Qatar
Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions. Brent oil settled at $51.76 a barrel on Friday after trading narrowly.
