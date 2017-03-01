Market gains pulled down by materials

3 hrs ago Read more: Wimmera Mail-Times

The market finished thea weeka ata 5,775.415,a down 11.465a points from the previous week's close ofa 5,786.88. On Friday's trade thea All Ordinaries finisheda down 45.29 points or 0.77a pera cent.a a a On Monday, the Australian market extended its downward trend this week, with falls across energy, consumer staples and materials sectors dragging the market down, despite strong gains in QBE, Aristocrat and Lendlease.

