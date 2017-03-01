Janet Yellen points to March rate hike as Fed signals end of easy money

CHICAGO: The US Federal Reserve 's long-stalled 'liftoff' of interest rates may finally get airborne this year as policymakers from Chair Janet Yellen on Friday to regional leaders across the United States signalled that the era of easy money is drawing to a close. Yellen capped off a seemingly coordinated push from the central bank on Friday when she cemented the view that the Fed will raise interest rates at its next meeting on March 14-15, and likely be able to move faster after that than it has in years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.