Individual Investors Wade In as Stocks Soar

Second-longest bull run in S&P 500 history has added more than $14 trillion in value to index since March 2009 The stock-market rally presents a difficult choice for some individual investors: Miss out or risk getting in at the top. The scars of the financial crisis have left many wary, even as the second-longest bull run in S&P 500 history has added more than $14 trillion in value to the index since it bottomed in March 2009, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

