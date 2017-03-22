Indexes inch back upward as tech stocks rise; Nike plunges
After a shaky start, U.S. stocks finished mostly higher Wednesday as technology and industrial companies rose. Banks fell with interest rates as the market came off its biggest loss in five months.
