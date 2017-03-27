House budget proposal seeks $3 billion in new revenue
House Democrats on Monday released a two-year state budget plan that proposes $3 billion in additional revenue - including a tax increase on some businesses and a new capital gains tax - to address a court mandate on education funding. At a news conference announcing the plan, Democrats lauded the investments in not only education, but in mental health and other social services.
